Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of D opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

