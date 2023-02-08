California Public Employees Retirement System Has $111.52 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $111,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,339,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 135,700.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.