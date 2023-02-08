California Public Employees Retirement System Has $113.82 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $113,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,157,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $533.24 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.77.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.