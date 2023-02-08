Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after buying an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

