California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 593,098 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of General Motors worth $107,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

