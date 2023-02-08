Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $130,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.