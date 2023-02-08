Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 322.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

