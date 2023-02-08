California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,522,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $622.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

