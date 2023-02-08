Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,643 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

