TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,706 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 285,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after buying an additional 196,281 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

