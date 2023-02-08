Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

