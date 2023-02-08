Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

