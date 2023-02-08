Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock worth $1,635,055,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

