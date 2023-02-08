Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $319.10 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

