Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Genpact by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Insider Activity

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

