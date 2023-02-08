Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $76.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

