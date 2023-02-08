State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cognex worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of CGNX opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

