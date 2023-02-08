Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,331 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 336.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

