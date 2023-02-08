Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

