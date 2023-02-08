Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

