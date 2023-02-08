Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 10,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

