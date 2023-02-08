Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

