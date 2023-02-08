Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.46%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

