Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in bleuacacia were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in bleuacacia by 1,653.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,361,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,284,231 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in bleuacacia by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 449,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,502,000.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLEUR opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. bleuacacia ltd has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on its search on a premium branded consumer retail business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.