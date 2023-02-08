Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.30 on Monday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 192,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,768,437.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 71,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,026,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,759 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,630.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 192,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,768,437.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 598,666 shares of company stock worth $8,486,478 over the last three months. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 106,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 264,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.