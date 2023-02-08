Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 247 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 83.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total value of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,055,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,966 shares of company stock worth $7,537,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $167.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.01 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.