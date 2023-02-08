Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.11% of Inari Medical worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 365.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,250 shares of company stock valued at $18,994,813. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.