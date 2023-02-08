Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Paylocity by 172.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity Profile

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.