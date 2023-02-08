Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

Haleon Profile

HLN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.