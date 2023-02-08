TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,145,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLGY opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.