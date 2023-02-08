California Public Employees Retirement System Has $106.06 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $106,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Markel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL stock opened at $1,400.68 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,343.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

