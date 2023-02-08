California Public Employees Retirement System Has $112.32 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.71% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $112,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $14,489,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 788.6% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

BMRN opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 265.02 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

