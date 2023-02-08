Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

