Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,817.54.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG opened at $1,722.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,513.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,544.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

