Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $272.45 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.54, for a total transaction of $6,803,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $676,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,722 shares of company stock worth $27,986,906 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.