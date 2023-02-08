Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 214 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

