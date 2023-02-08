Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,143 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $76.24.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.