S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,742 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of SPGI opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.43 and its 200-day moving average is $346.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

