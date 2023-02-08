Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

