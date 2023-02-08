Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after buying an additional 519,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $7,743,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,385,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
AMJ opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.52.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
