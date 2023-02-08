Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after buying an additional 519,339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $7,743,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,385,000.

AMJ opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762.

