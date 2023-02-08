Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 681 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

