Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,440 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $725.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $693.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

