Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.6 %

NUE stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.