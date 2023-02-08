Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $76,840,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

