Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 708 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.11% of CONMED worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CONMED by 24.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $259,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED Trading Up 5.8 %

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

