Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.8% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 64,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

