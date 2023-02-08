Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Abiomed by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 236.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

