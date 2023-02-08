Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.