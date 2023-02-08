Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 364 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $5,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AMN stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

