SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

CWB stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

